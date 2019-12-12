Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi Eyed as Floor Manager in Impeachment Trial

As the House Judiciary Committee sets the stage for a full House vote next week on impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, one Illinois Congressman may play a key part in a potential Senate trial.

If the impeachment charges are approved in the House, it would mark just the third time in U.S. history that a president has been impeached.

In the event of a Senate trial, the House would select lawmakers to serve as “managers” to present the case against the president in the trial stage.

While several lawmakers are considered near shoe-ins for the role, including House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnimoorthi is also being mentioned as a possible floor manager.

“I hope that whoever is chosen is able to basically carry forward the case from the House, on behalf of the House, to the Senate in a respectful, dignified, and solemn manner,” he said.

The trial in the Senate, which would likely occur in early January, would decide whether President Trump would be removed from office. The Republican-controlled Senate has shown little sign that they will find President Trump guilty, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has suggested that the legislative body may call for a vote immediately after charges are read, rather than calling witnesses and having an extended trial.

Chief Justice John Roberts would preside over the trial, with senators acting as jurors.

“It’s very unfortunate we’re in this situation, where we have a White House and an administration and a president who are engaged in a pressure scheme to get other countries, in this case, Ukraine, involved in our elections,” Krishnimoorthi said.