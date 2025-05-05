Another prominent Illinois politician is not seeking reelection, as Rep. Jan Schakowsky won’t run for another term in Congress.

Schakowsky, first elected to Congress in 1998, will not seek a 15th term representing Illinois’ 9th district, she announced during an event on Monday.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“To the people of Illinois’ 9th Congressional District, thank you for allowing me to be your voice in Congress,” she said in a statement. “I have tried to serve you each and every day with the integrity, decency, and fire you deserve. It truly is the honor of a lifetime!”

The 9th district is primarily located on Chicago’s North Side, but also includes numerous suburbs including Evanston, Wilmette, Winnetka, Rosemont and more.

Schakowsky was first elected to Congress in 1998 after serving in the Illinois House of Representatives. She has held the role of Senior Chief Deputy Whip since 2019.

Schakowsky is the latest prominent Illinois lawmaker to announce they aren’t seeking reelection, joining longtime Sen. Dick Durbin, whose seat will be up for reelection in 2026.

Illinois Gov. Juliana Stratton, who is running to replace Durbin in the Senate, praised Schakowsky’s legacy in Congress in a statement.

“I congratulate her on a well-earned retirement and I wish nothing but joy for her and Robert as they welcome this new chapter,” she said. “Jan delivered real change for Illinois - it’s time for us to carry her legacy forward.”

Schakowsky did not endorse a successor in Congress, but said there are numerous leaders who are able to step into the office and to carry on her legacy.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“We are so fortunate in the 9th District that there are dozens of talented leaders, advocates, and organizers who know our community and who are ready to lead the charge as we fight back against the extreme MAGA agenda and President Donald Trump's shameful policies,” she said.

TikTok influencer Kat Abughazaleh has already announced she intends to run in the 9th district, but several other candidates could also consider runs, according to NBC Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern.

That group includes Evanston Mayor and former gubernatorial candidate Daniel Biss, along with State Sen. Laura Fine and State Rep. Kelly Cassidy.