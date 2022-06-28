Rep. Danny Davis Fends Off Kina Collins Primary Challenge, NBC News Projects

In one of the closest races of the election cycle, Rep. Danny Davis has fended off a challenge from activist Kina Collins in Illinois’ 7th Congressional district, NBC News is projecting.

Davis, who has been in Congress since winning in 1996, faced his strongest challenge to date in the primary, with Collins pulling in support from numerous Democratic organizations, including the Justice Democrats group that helped New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez burst onto the national scene.

In the waning days of the election, Davis received endorsements from numerous Democratic leaders, including President Joe Biden and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and he was able to defend his seat against a stern challenge.

Davis does not have an opponent in the 2022 general election, and will once again take the seat that he has held for more than a quarter century.