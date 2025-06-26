‘Ready for the fight': Pritzker announces run for third term as Illinois governor

J.B. Pritzker has officially announced he's running for a third term as the governor of Illinois.

In a video posted to YouTube around 8 a.m. Thursday, Pritzker, standing at what he called the "center of Illinois" -- in the city of Chestnut -- said "Illinois is standing at the center of the fight."

"The fight to make life more affordable. The fight to protect our freedoms. The fight for common sense," he said in the video. "In every corner of our state I see people who want stability, who want the chance to get ahead, who want a fair shot. But in Washington, all they're offering is chaos and craziness."

The announcement is not a surprising one as sources had told NBC Chicago earlier this week that the governor would be announcing his campaign Thursday.

NBC News found Pritzker walking along Chicago's lakefront just hours before the video was released Thursday.

When asked about his upcoming announcement, the governor responded by jokingly asking, "What's going on?"

He said he was walking to "clear his head."

"You know, every day you've got to clear your head," he said.

In Illinois, there are no limits on how many terms a governor can serve. Legislation was previously proposed in 2009 to limit the office to two terms, but never passed.

Illinois is one of 13 states that does not have a gubernatorial term-limit.

Pritzker's campaign will come with plenty of questions this time, however, amid speculation he may run for an even higher office -- the presidency.

Among the first questions will be who he will select as a new running mate, with current Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton announcing a run for the U.S. Senate.

(Full announcement below)

A vocal critic of President Donald Trump, Pritzker's announcement of his re-election campaign featured a nod to national politics.

"Donald Trump's made clear he'll stop at nothing to get his way. I'm not about to stand by and let him tear down all we're building in illinois. I'm running for re-election to protect our progress and continue solving the problems we face," he said. "I love this state and it's the honor of my life to serve as your governor, to help lead through the most challenging of times and celebrate the most joyful ones together. I'm ready for the fight ahead."

Since Trump took office, Pritzker has been raising his national profile.

Pritzker drew national attention in February when he used part of his joint budget and State of the State address to argue for a parallel between Trump’s rhetoric and the rise of Nazi Germany. Since then, the governor has spoken at the Human Right Campaign’s Los Angeles dinner and a Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party dinner in June.

His national press coverage has been steadily increasing this year, including when he served as the headliner at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s McIntyre-Shaheen 100-Club Dinner. In his second visit to the Granite State — traditionally, the first state in the presidential primary race — Pritzker had a coveted spot typically reserved for those seeking to run for president.

Last year’s featured speaker at the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club dinner was Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who went on to become the vice presidential nominee.