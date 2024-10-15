Donald Trump

Re-watch Donald Trump's full interview with Bloomberg's John Micklethwait

The former president spoke at-length on a variety of topics

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former President Donald Trump made a stop in Chicago Tuesday, sitting for a conversation with Bloomberg News about the upcoming election.

Trump spoke to editor-in-chief John Micklethwait during an Economic Club of Chicago-sponsored event on a variety of topics, specifically his economic policies, the country’s relationships with its European allies and more.

You can watch the full conversation here:

The former president advocated strongly for the use of tariffs on goods produced overseas, calling it his “favorite word.” He also pushed for significant changes to trade deals made with China and changing how the U.S. handles sharing of military resources with its NATO allies.

He also pledged to slash inflation, though economic experts have warned that his tariff-heavy policies could actually have the reverse effect if enacted.

You can find a full recap of the former president’s visit on the NBC Chicago app.

