Race Between Pritzker, Bailey May be Tightening as Voting Turnout Remains Sluggish

With 13 days out until Election Day, a new survey shows that the race between Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey may be tightening.

Early voting in Chicago is also off to a sluggish start compared to the 2018 election. At this point four years ago, there were 29,000 residents who had cast early ballots, compared to 19,000 this year, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

"I don't see a lot of voter enthusiasm," political strategist Thom Serafin told NBC 5.

Those election returns come as a new poll, commissioned by WGN and Emerson, shows the governor with a nine-point lead. Pritzker received 50% of the vote in the poll, with Bailey receiving 41%.

A month ago, the same pollster showed Pritzker at 51% and Bailey at 36%.

“I fight like I’m one point ahead," Pritzker said of the poll.

As Illinois Election Day nears on Nov. 8, here's breakdown of what each of the candidates said Tuesday of the issues that are front and center in each of their campaigns as they vie for Governor. Lisa Chavarria has more.

“I know exactly where we’re at and we’re winning and JB Pritzker knows that too," Bailey said.

Serafin says Pritzker has to be a bit uncomfortable with the direction of the race.

“I’d feel a lot more comfortable if I was running the campaign, if the numbers were at 52, 53% at this point," he said. "He spent a lot of money to be there, he should be there.”

Should Pritzker decide to run for president, something that has been repeatedly floated if President Joe Biden doesn't run for a second term, Serafin argues that he'll need a strong performance in the 2022 election.

"He doesn’t want a close race, and it's important for him to show a large home state advantage," he said. "The better he looks on Nov. 8, the better he’s going to have a foothold and a podium to go where he wants to go nationally and he does want to go nationally."

Recently, the Pritzker campaign has paid for yard signs noting former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Bailey in the primary.

"Are they embarrassed, because Darren Bailey is supporting Donald Trump?,” he asked.

Bailey, who appeared with Trump at a rally prior to the June primary, says he is proud of the endorsement, but does not know whom he’ll support in the 2024 election.