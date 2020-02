A newly proposed bill would ban drivers from being able to pump their own gas in Illinois.

HB 4571, also known as the Gas Station Attendant Act, was introduced earlier this month by Rep. Camille Y. Lilly of Oak Park.

Under the act, “no gas may be pumped at a gas station in this State unless it is pumped by a gas station attendant employed at the gas station.”

If passed, the bill would take effect Jan. 1, 2021.

It was most recently referred to the rules committee.