Pritzker to Join White House Meeting With Biden on Infrastructure

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday will attend a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss infrastructure.

Pritzker will join the meeting at 2 p.m. CST with Biden and a "bipartisan group of governors and mayors to discuss national investments in infrastructure," according to the governor's public schedule.

Biden's White House schedule said the meeting will be to "discuss the importance of the critical investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework to States and cities across the country."

Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will also attend the meeting, per the White House.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework is a $1.2 trillion plan still under negotiation to invest in roads, highways, broadband, water, power, public works and more.

Pritzker tweeted early Wednesday that he would be discussing the state's $45 billion capital plan he signed into law to invest in roads, bridges, railroads, universities and more.

"I'm going to the @WhiteHouse today to discuss the critical need for nationwide infrastructure investments with @POTUS Biden and state and city leaders," Pritzker tweeted. "Our historic #RebuildIllinois capital plan passed with bipartisan support — and I believe it's possible at the national level."

He added that he also planned to discuss other issues like "the need for a national approach to addressing pandemic's impact on unemployment funds and combating gun violence" with Biden and that he would be meeting with the White House's COVID response team's Jeff Zients to discuss the pandemic.

"Because of @POTUS Biden's leadership, we’ve turned the corner on the worst of the pandemic – but it’s not over," Pritzker said. "I look forward to thoughtful, bipartisan collaboration today in our nation's capital and thank the President for bringing leaders together in this pivotal moment.

Pritzker last met with Biden one week ago when the president came to suburban Crystal Lake for his first visit to Illinois since taking office.

Biden was in Crystal Lake to tout his American Families Plan, a push to invest in child care and workforce development programs, as well as provide for two years of free community college and universal pre-kindergarten, plus paid family and medical leave, among other elements.