Pritzker Says He’ll Sign Bill Allowing Sale of Cocktails for Takeout or Delivery

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he will sign a bill allowing restaurants and bars to sell mixed drinks and cocktails in to-go containers.

Pritzker made the announcement during his daily coronavirus press briefing Tuesday, saying he approves of the legislation, which will allow restaurants and bars to sell to-go containers of mixed drinks and cocktails.

The Illinois House and Senate passed the bill with overwhelming majorities over the weekend, sending the legislation to the governor’s desk.

The bill will allow bars and restaurants to put the cocktails in tamper-proof containers, and will allow them to either have customers come to the locations to pick up the beverages or to have them delivered to their homes.

Third-party apps such as GrubHub and Doordash will not be permitted to deliver the beverages. Restaurant employees will have to conduct the deliveries, per terms laid out in the legislation.

Municipalities can also opt out of the law, which is only set to last for a year.

According to multiple reports, Chicago officials are exploring options on how to implement the bill’s parameters within city limits.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the measure also extended liquor licenses for 120 days and delayed license fees for up to six months after restaurants and bars are allowed to reopen to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.