Pritzker Lays Out Vision for New Term, Celebrates Inauguration With Bruno Mars

As Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was inaugurated for a second term, he spent an eventful Monday laying out his vision for the next four years, while celebrating with supporters and dancing to the music of Grammy winner Bruno Mars.

Prior to the inaugural gala, the governor delivered an address hitting on a wide variety of themes, saying that his administration will seek to not just continue the work it’s done in his first term, but to look far into the future.

“(Our plans) are as ambitious and bold as our people are, thinking not only about the next four years, but about the next 40,” he said in his inaugural address.

Pritzker also called for making college more affordable by providing free tuition to “working-class families,” and also called for universal preschool, among other proposals.

He also turned his attention to national issues, including the rise in antisemitic crimes and acts of violence.

“Old evils will always find new haters to bring them back to life,” he said. “Their message is amplified by elected officials or political grifters who look to harness the tremendous power of hate for their own ambition.”

Following the ceremony, Pritzker’s inaugural bash was held at the state fairgrounds, with the governor paying for the event’s costs.

Grammy Award-winning musician and producer Bruno Mars performed at the event as the surprise guest of honor, leading off with his hit tune "24K Magic," and Pritzker and his wife MK danced to the song “You’re Still the One" during the event.

All proceeds from the gala, which was sold out, went to charitable endeavors.

Even as Pritzker celebrated and laid out his agenda for the next four years, Illinois Democrats continued work in the closing stages of their lame-duck session. The Senate passed legislation to ban assault weapons, sending the measure back to the House for a likely vote on Tuesday.

Lawmakers will be back at the Capitol on Tuesday for the final day of the session before the new legislature is seated later this week.