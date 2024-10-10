Pritzker, Johnson international trips raise eyebrows this week

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is in Tokyo this week, and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is headed to London, leaving many residents debating whether the benefits outweigh the costs for the travel.

Pritzker’s trip to Japan was planned out in the preceding months and featured meetings with several high-profile companies and leaders, his office told NBC Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern.

Johnson’s London trip meanwhile came together more quickly, according to members of the Chicago City Council. His trip amid ongoing drama surrounding the Chicago School Board and with concerns looming around the city’s budget raised eyebrows as he headed over to the United Kingdom.

Pritzker brought members of the General Assembly with him, and also brought officials from Northwestern University and the University of Chicago. Along with officials from more than a dozen Illinois corporations.

He also met with several high-profile Japanese companies on the trip, and even had time to meet with former Chicago Mayor and current Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel.

The governor's office said that a deal was reached with a Japan-based company to expand operations in Illinois, bringing numerous jobs and approximately $20 million in investments.

Johnson's office told Ahern that the mayor is expected to announce a deal with a London-based company to expand operations in Chicago. Sources told the station the deal is with a digital insurance company.

Johnson left for his trip on Wednesday following the City Council’s meeting, with eight total people accompanying him on the trip.

Johnson is traveling on behalf of World Business Chicago, the city’s corporate arm, and will work to “strengthen relationships with current and potential investors,” and showcase Chicago “on the world stage,” according to a press release.

“Chicago is a leader on the world stage,” Johnson said in a statement. “From the pop culture phenomenon of The Bear to our sports teams, culture, arts, the spotlight during the DNC, and of course, our iconic skyline and lakefront, our city is a global destination. This trip to London is about deepening connections with our partners across the pond and ensuring Chicago remains the top choice for business expansion."

The trip also coincided with the Bears’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, raising parallels to Johnson’s trip to Los Angeles during the Grammy’s earlier this year. Johnson defended the trip earlier this week.

"The governor went to Tokyo to attract business. The mayor of Chicago is going to London to attract business. While I'm there, I'm going to root for the Bears," he said.

That trip is still drawing criticism from notable Chicago-area politicians.

"The school system is in crisis, and he's taking a vacation to London. It must be really nice," former Rep. Luis Gutierrez said.