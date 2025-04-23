Reactions are pouring in from around the political landscape after Sen. Dick Durbin announced he wouldn’t run for reelection in 2026.

Durbin has served in the Senate since 1997 and in Congress since 1983, leaving behind a long legacy and a career that included several high-profile leadership roles within the Senate.

Among those reacting to his departure from the national stage include Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and several potential candidates for a run at his seat in the Senate, including Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

Here are some of the reactions from around the political landscape.

Former President Barack Obama

"As an Illinois voter, I couldn’t be prouder that our senator for the last 28 years has been one of the finest in the country. Dick Durbin has always fought the good fight on behalf of working families, and his integrity shines through in everything he does.

"It’s also true that I would not have been a United States Senator – and certainly would not have been President – had it not been for Dick’s support. He has been a great and loyal friend, and Michelle and I wish him and Loretta all the best in their next chapter."

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

“The first time I met Dick Durbin was just 12 weeks after my shootdown—at a point so early in my recovery that I could barely sit up for any length of time, even in my hospital bed.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“But when Dick looked at me, he saw past the wounds, saw past the wheelchair. He saw a Soldier in search of her next mission. And he recognized well before I did that just because I would no longer be flying Black Hawks for the Army didn’t mean that I couldn’t find a new way to serve my nation.

“It is only because of Dick’s empathy, patience, support and mentorship that I am in the United States Senate today. It has been the honor of a lifetime to get to work alongside a leader who embodies what it means to be a true public servant. Someone who has never, ever stopped speaking out for those who far too often feel voiceless. Someone who has never, ever stopped fighting to hold the special interests in our country accountable. Someone who has never, ever stopped caring enough about our nation to do the hard, grueling work necessary to make her a little more fair, a little more just—one day, one bill, one constituent at a time.

“Dick Durbin is, and will always be, a giant of the United States Senate. He has dedicated his life to making our state—as well as our nation—stronger, and we are all better for it. There are no words to adequately express how grateful I am to call him a friend or how honored I’ve been to call him a mentor. And while I will miss working with him so closely in the Senate, I know he will find a new way to keep serving his country in the years ahead—just as he encouraged a wounded Soldier in a Walter Reed hospital room to do, all those years ago.

“Thank you, my friend. For everything.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

“MK and I want to express our sincere congratulations to Senator Dick Durbin on his retirement and our utmost gratitude for representing the people of Illinois with integrity and honor.

“Throughout his career, Senator Durbin has been a consistent champion and reliable leader for our working families, civil rights, healthcare, climate, and beyond. From first introducing the DREAM Act, to leading the historic confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, to bringing in major federal infrastructure projects to our state, Senator Durbin has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of everyday Illinoisans.

“His legacy is defined not just by the legislation he passed, but by the undeniable positive impact his character and moral leadership has had on the nation. Together with his talented wife Loretta who has trained and encouraged so many women who have become successful public servants, Dick remains a clear voice for truth, equality, and justice.

“The people of Illinois should take great pride having a leader like Dick Durbin represent us in the U.S. Senate. I have been proud to be his partner and am even more proud to call him my friend. He will leave some extraordinary shoes to fill – and has given us all an example of courage and righteousness for the work ahead. No doubt we will all celebrate him during his final 20 months in office.

“On behalf of the entire state of Illinois, I want to wish Senator Durbin a peaceful, fulfilling, and family-filled retirement.”

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton

“For almost three decades, Dick Durbin has been a fierce champion for Illinois in the United States Senate.

“His leadership on health care, veterans issues, infrastructure, DACA, our judiciary system and so much more will continue to leave a positive impact on our country for years to come.

“We’re forever grateful for his steady leadership, and while he’ll be dearly missed in the Senate, we know his advocacy for Illinois will continue, and we’ll work hard to carry on his legacy of delivering real solutions for the middle class.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi

“Today is a day to celebrate Senator Dick Durbin for his exemplary career of public service as well as the profound and lasting positive impact he’s had on Illinois families and our nation. Known for his legendary work ethic, Senator Durbin has led the fight to expand access to affordable health care, invest in our state’s infrastructure, tackle gun violence, defend Dreamers, improve public health, protect working families, and more. His expert leadership on the Senate Judiciary Committee ensured the confirmation of a record 235 federal judges, shaping the courts and securing our most fundamental American rights for many years to come.

“A champion for everyday families and an unyielding advocate for the underdog, Senator Durbin represents the true meaning of public service. Over the next two years, I know he will continue to fiercely advocate for our state, and I will be honored to fight alongside him as we continue to deliver for Illinois. From one son of downstate to another: Thank you, Senator.

Illinois Democratic Party

“For nearly four decades, Senator Dick Durbin has served Illinois with heart, courage, and conviction.

“He stood with working families. He defended civil rights. He helped shape some of the most important legislation of our time—and through it all, he stayed grounded in the values that define our party and our state.

“Senator Durbin’s leadership helped define what it means to be a Democrat in Illinois: principled, compassionate, and unafraid to take on tough fights.

“His retirement marks the close of an extraordinary chapter. But the work isn’t over.

“At the Democratic Party of Illinois, we are focused on protecting the progress he helped build and preparing for what comes next. We will organize, mobilize, and fight to keep this seat blue in 2026, and to carry his legacy into the future.”