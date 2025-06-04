As tech billionaire Elon Musk blasts President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” of tax cuts and spending plans, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker believes the criticism is too little, too late.

In a social media post on X this week, Musk called the measure “massive and outrageous” and criticized Republicans who are aiming to support the bill.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk posted Tuesday on the social platform X, warning that the bill will increase the federal deficit. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Musk also promised to help “fire all the politicians who betrayed the American people” in a series of posts on X.

In response, Pritzker had a simple criticism of Musk, who recently left his role as part of the Department of Government Efficiency, or “DOGE.”

You made your bed. Now you will lie in it. https://t.co/tclaJ3sZqX — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) June 3, 2025

“You made your bed. Now you will lie in it,” he said.

Pritzker went on to criticize Medicaid cuts contained within the bill, which he argues will be used to finance tax cuts for wealthy Americans.

He did agree with Musk on one point, however.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Elon got one thing right: The big, beautiful bill is a disgusting abomination,” Pritzker said.

This isn’t the first time the two men have crossed paths. Pritzker had criticized Musk after Trump’s inauguration for making controversial salutes that sparked a wave of controversy. Musk responded by mocking Pritzker’s weight in a series of social media barbs.

Musk is far from alone in criticizing the legislation. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has criticized the bill for raising the debt ceiling, calling for massive spending cuts instead, and incurred Trump’s wrath.

Sen. Mike Lee also indicated that he could oppose the bill.

Elon Musk's time working in the Trump administration is over. On Wednesday, May 28, the Tesla CEO announced on X that he is departing his position after his "scheduled time" ends.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said that the body will go “full speed ahead” on the measure, and House Speaker Mike Johnson said Musk was “terribly wrong” in his opposition to the bill.

According to MSNBC, the bill would extend Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, along with temporarily eliminating taxes on tips and overtime work. To offset those costs, the bill would trim spending in numerous areas, including Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the measure would cause 7.6 million Americans to lose health care coverage, and projects the bill would increase the federal deficit by nearly $4 trillion over 10 years.