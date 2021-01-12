Illinois National Guard

Pritzker Activates 200 Members of Illinois National Guard to Provide Support During Inauguration

A flag flies at half-staff outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2021.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

After last week’s storming of the Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump supporters, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has activated approximately 200 members of the Illinois National Guard to help provide support during next week’s presidential inauguration in Washington.

“Supporting the presidential inauguration is a great opportunity for the Illinois National Guard to be part of history and represent the state of Illinois,” said Maj. Gen. Richard Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard, in a statement. “Our Soldiers and Airmen are highly trained and I have full confidence in their abilities to support local and federal agencies as needed.”

According to a press release, approximately 100 Illinois Army National Guard Military Police soldiers from the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade’s 33rd Military Police Battalion will be part of the group activated for the inauguration.

Local

Elmhurst 3 mins ago

Elmhurst Parents Object to Elementary Snack Time in Cold Weather

bank of america chicago marathon 1 hour ago

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Registration Opens For 2021 Race

Approximately 45 Security Forces Airmen from the 183rd Wing in Springfield will also be activated, along with the Air Refueling Wing based at Scott Air Force Base and the 182nd Airlift Wing.

Another 30 airmen from the Air National Guard will be activated “to provide communication, logistics and religious support,” according to the release.

“In the wake of the incident at the Capitol, ensuring a peaceful transfer of power is of the utmost importance,” Pritzker said in a social media post. “The Illinois National Guard is renowned for exemplary soldiers and airmen, and I’m proud to have about 200 members represent Illinois during the upcoming presidential inauguration.”

National Guard soldiers from around the country will be deployed to Washington after President Trump declared a state of emergency in the city. Reports of further violent demonstrations have popped up in the aftermath of the riots in the Capitol, including threats of armed actions in all 50 state capitals.

This article tagged under:

Illinois National GuardJB Pritzker
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us