Donald Trump

President Trump pardons former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich

Blagojevich's sentence had been commuted by Trump in Feb. 2020

By NBC Chicago Staff

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 02: Former Illinois governor and convicted felon Rod Blagojevich speaks to the press outside of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on August 02, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Blagojevich was at the courthouse to file a lawsuit, claiming the Illinois General Assembly violated his civil rights by removing him from office and then prohibiting him from holding any future elective office in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich has been issued a pardon by President Donald Trump, nearly five years after his sentence was commuted.

Blagojevich, convicted of trying to sell the Senate seat of then-President-elect Barack Obama, had his 14-year prison sentence commuted by Trump in Feb. 2020, but now the president has gone a step further and granted the former governor a full pardon.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The news comes as Trump reportedly weighs the idea of appointing Blagojevich the United States’ ambassador to Serbia, according to multiple outlets, including Politico.

During the 2024 election season, Blagojevich headed up efforts among Serbian-Americans to help Trump get back to the White House, and also attended events around the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee to help whip up support for his campaign.

Blagojevich was removed from his office as Illinois’ governor in 2009 after he was indicted in connection with a scheme to sell Obama’s Senate seat. He was later convicted of making false statements in the case in Aug. 2010, and then was convicted in a subsequent retrial on multiple felony charges, including wire fraud and attempted extortion.

He was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, and ultimately served eight years of that sentence before it was commuted by Trump in February 2020.

The president called the sentence “really unfair,” and was lobbied by multiple individuals on Blagojevich’s behalf, including by his wife Patti and advisor Jared Kushner.

Local

Economy 17 mins ago

Trump orders US to stop minting pennies. What could that mean for your wallet?

Holidays 2 hours ago

Saint Patrick's Day in Chicago: Full list of events – from parades to the river dyeing

The conviction had left Blagojevich unable to seek public office again, and he was also stripped of his law license when he was disbarred by the Illinois Supreme Court in 2020.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us