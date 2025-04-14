Former President Joe Biden will address a conference in Chicago this week, marking his first public appearance since leaving the White House.

Biden will address a conference of the Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD) on Tuesday, according to a press release from the group.

The sold-out conference will be focused on bolstering and strengthening Social Security, and will feature several other high-profile speakers, according to its website.

“We are deeply honored President Biden is making his first public appearance at ACRD’s sold-out conference,” said Rachel Buck, ACRD Executive Director, in a statement. “As bipartisan leaders have long agreed, Americans who retire after paying into Social Security their whole lives deserve the vital support and caring services they receive. As a result, we are thrilled the President will be joining us to discuss how we can work together for a stable and successful future for Social Security.”

According to the group’s website, ACRD’s mission is to “support the disabled community through unwavering commitment and purpose-driven support to disability advocates.”

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley, who served as commissioner of the Social Security Administration during Biden’s term in office, will also address the convention. Former Sen. Debbie Stabenow and former Sen. Roy Blunt are also slated to speak, according to organizers.