Paul Vallas Announces 2023 Run for Chicago Mayor

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas announced Wednesday that he will run for mayor of Chicago in 2023.

"Chicagoans from every corner of the city have encouraged, and more recently, urged me to run for mayor. It goes without saying that there is deep concern for the state of our city and its future as violent crime escalates, a broken school system fails students and their parents, and a runaway budget sets residents up for higher property taxes and diminished services,' Vallas said in a statement.

Vallas was CEO of Chicago Public Schools from 1995 to 2001. A year later, in 2002, Vallas ran against and narrowly lost to Rod Blagojevich in the Democratic primary for Illinois governor.

After the election, Vallas left Illinois to become superintendent of the Philadelphia schools, then of the Recovery School District of Louisiana. In 2011, he became the Superintendent of schools in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

"Over the past several years, I have laid out a better vision for Chicago with concrete solutions to our most pressing problems that are well-documented in many op-eds, news reports, and on social media," Vallas' statement continued."

"Chicago is ready for a leader to guide them with more than poll-tested rhetoric and empty promises; one with specific plans, and the know-how to execute those plans. I will be ready to turn our city around on Day 1."

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) and Chicago businessman Willie Wilson have also announced runs for 2023.

While Mayor Lori Lightfoot has not announced a 2023 mayoral run, she has hinted at one coming soon.