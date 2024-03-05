One Summer Chicago youth employment program officially launches

One Summer Chicago, which has helped thousands of young Chicagoans secure summer jobs during its existence, officially launched for 2024 on Tuesday.

“I’m never going to give up on young people, never,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson, speaking from the stage at Walter H. Dyett High School Tuesday morning.

The program officially gets underway in June, and is designed to employ and pay Chicago’s young people, ages 14 to 24, for six weeks of work over the summer.

“We have to make sure we are holding people accountable who are exercising the poor judgement, or even worse, costing someone their life,” Johnson said.

The Mayor’s office is partnering with community-based organizations and specific members of Chicago's City Council to recruit the teens and young people most vulnerable, or lacking opportunities.

“We especially encourage young people to apply if they fall into one of the following categories: those living with a disability, English language learners, homeless or housing insecure youth, those in foster care, or those currently or previously involved in the justice system, as well as young people disconnected from school or work,” added Brandi Kanazi, the Commissioner of Chicago’s Department of Family and Support Services.

“I firmly believe providing paid opportunities to young people is essential to building a better, stronger, safer Chicago,” said Johnson.

You can learn more about the program by visiting www.onesummerchicago.org. There, you can read the requirements for applying, and process your application.