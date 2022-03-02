us attorney for northern district of illinois

Officials to Announce Indictment in ‘Public Corruption Investigation' in Chicago

Federal authorities are expected announce a major indictment Wednesday afternoon in Chicago

Federal authorities are expected announce a major indictment Wednesday afternoon in Chicago.

The U.S. attorney's office, FBI, and IRS Criminal Investigation Division are all expected to hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m. from the Dirksen Federal Building to "announce an indictment in a public corruption investigation."

Further details on the subject of the indictment remained unclear.

