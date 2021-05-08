Obama Family Dog Bo Has Died, Former President Says

Bo, a fixture at the White House during the two terms of former President Barack Obama’s administration, has passed away, the Obama family announced Saturday.

The dog, a Portuguese Water Dog that was a gift from the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, was adopted by the Obama family early in 2009.

The former president posted a series of photos, along with a message after the dog’s death:

Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between. pic.twitter.com/qKMNojiu9V — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021

“Today, our family lost a true friend and loyal companion,” the former president tweeted. “For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives – happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everything in between.

“He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair.

He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/CHweCxwJ7a — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021

“He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly,” the former president concluded.

Bo was joined by another Portuguese Water Dog in the White House in 2013, when the Obama family adopted Sunny.