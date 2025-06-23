While most new laws in the state of Illinois take effect on New Year’s Day, there are a few changes that will go into effect next week.

More specifically, the state’s new budget takes effect at the start of Fiscal Year 2026, which falls on July 1. There will also be changes to the state’s gas tax rate, Chicago’s minimum wage and one big change that could be coming to the next hotel room you stay in.

Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect on July 1.

State Gas Tax Increases

The state of Illinois uses the Consumer Price Index, a federally calculated measure of how inflation is impacting prices in the U.S. economy, to help determine how much its share of the state’s fuel taxes rises each July 1.

This year, the tax is set to go up by approximately 2.69%, which will increase the tax rate by 1.3 cents per gallon. That will raise the state’s gasoline tax to $0.483 per gallon, according to the state’s FY 2026 budget.

The tax on diesel fuel will also increase to $0.558 per gallon, state officials say.

Since sales taxes are also put in place on fuel, and since municipalities and other government entities can also enact gas taxes, the state ultimately taxes fuel at a rate of approximately $0.665 per gallon, according to the Tax Foundation. That mark is the second-highest in the U.S.

Governor JB Pritzker praised his team and the legislature for passing a balanced budget focused on middle-class relief.

Significant Law Change for Illinois Hotels

As part of the state’s “Small Single-Use Plastic Bottle Act,” hotels in Illinois with 50 or more rooms will be prohibited from providing small single-use plastic bottles with products like shampoo or body wash.

All other hotels in the state will have the requirement in place on Jan. 1, 2026, with state officials passing the measure to reduce plastic waste.

“According to researchers, by 2050, plastic could outweigh all fish in the oceans,” State Sen. Laura Fine said in a statement. “Personal products available in plastic bottles are common in hotels and pose immediate risk to our environment once they are thrown away. This bill puts our state on the path to being part of a solution by reducing plastic pollution.”

Chicago Minimum Wage

While the state of Illinois’ minimum wage went up to $15 per hour on Jan. 1, the city of Chicago’s minimum wage for companies goes into effect on July 1 each year.

As of now, the city’s minimum wage is $16.20 per hour for companies with four or more employees, with tipped workers earning $11.02 per hour.

A city ordinance requires the minimum wage to increase annually according to the Consumer Price Index or at a rate of 2.5%, whichever is lower.

That means on July 1 the city’s minimum wage will increase to $16.60 per hour, while the wage for tipped employees will increase to $12.62 per hour, according to the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protections office.

Other Tax Increases Taking Effect

The main bills taking effect July 1 in Illinois pertain to the state’s budget, meaning that several tax rate increases will hit the books.

The state will impose a tax of $0.25 per sports wager placed beginning on July 1. When 20 million wagers have been placed, that tax will go up to $0.50 per wager, according to officials.

Short-term rental properties sites like AirBNB and Vrbo will now have to charge their tenants the state’s Hotel Operators’ Occupation Tax, which they had formerly been exempted from paying. That tax comes out to a rate of 6% of 94% of gross receipts for a rental unit, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Tobacco products will also now be taxed at a rate of 45% of their wholesale price, up from 36%. Certain products like vaping pens and nicotine gum will also be taxed at that rate, according to the state’s budget.