New Illinois Law to Allow College Athletes to Be Paid for Promotions, Endorsements

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday is expected to sign into law a measure that will allow student-athletes in Illinois to be paid for things like promotions and endorsement deals.

Pritzker will sign the bill at 12 p.m. during an event at the University of Illinois in Champaign, according to his public schedule. The event can be watched live in the video player above.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Senate Bill 2338 allows student-athletes to be compensated not by their schools for their athletics, but instead gives them the right to make their own deals in areas like marketing.

Under the new law, college athletes in Illinois would be able to hire agents and sign endorsements in order to profit off their own name and likeness.

Similar laws have been passed in several other states and the NCAA Division 1 Council on Monday handed down a decision supporting an interim policy to allow athletes to be compensated in endorsement deals and the like.

"These student athletes shed their blood, sweat, and tears to play college sports,” the bill's chief sponsor Sen. Napoleon Harris, a former college athlete, said in a statement. "Their schools benefit off their talent by selling clothing, rights to use their images in video games and more. The kids deserve to get financial benefit, too especially at powerhouse universities who generate millions of dollars."

The law in Illinois will apply to both public and private colleges and universities, enabling any student-athletes in the state to sign deals for things like modeling or promoting brand-name sportswear or other products.

But the law does not allow athletes to endorse or promote things like gambling or sports betting, controlled substances, cannabis, tobacco, alcohol, nicotine, performance-enhancing supplements, adult entertainment or any products or services that are "reasonably considered to be inconsistent with the values or mission of a postsecondary educational institution," the legislation reads.

Once signed Tuesday, the law will take effect on July 1.