NBC Chicago Exclusive: Rich Guidice looks back on years of service

Rich Guidice spent more than 30 years working for the city of Chicago, with his last position ending as Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chief of Staff.

One of Guidice’s priorities was the upcoming Democratic National Convention, but he decided to leave his post as of April 1 for a job in the private sector.

Guidice planned to retire a year ago, but changed his plans when asked by Johnson to join his inner circle. His appointment reassured the business community and others, but Guidice decided 10 months was enough.

He has not turned his phone off, even overnight, for decades.

“The phone never stopped, I don’t think my phone - my phone was never shut off for the last 30 years," he told NBC Chicago's Chief Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern in an exclusive interview.

Guidice, the former executive director for Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, spent several years overseeing the city's emergency response efforts and 911 call center before serving on Johnson's administration. He called his appointment as chief of staff "an honor" last year.

But his retirement was announced last month, well before the end of Johnson's term.

"From West Side roots and the halls of Gordon Tech High School, to leadership through some of Chicago’s most remarkable major events, Rich has long been a steady and guiding force, and a mentor to many," Johnson said in a statement. "To come out of retirement to serve in my administration is a testament to his belief in our work and our vision for the City of Chicago, and for that, I am grateful. Our administration is better because of the time he spent as my chief of staff, and I wish him good health, good fortune, and the absolute best in a hard-earned and very well-deserved retirement."

He's known as the go-to guy who moved up the ladder.

“Part of my role throughout the last 20 years, 25 years has really been organizing and leading these meetings. So that’s what I’ve done for Lollapalooza, that’s what I’ve done for NASCAR," he said.

And he didn't just work under Johnson. Guidice also advised Mayors Lori Lightfoot, Rahm Emanuel and Richard Daley.

The coronavirus pandemic and the civil unrest the followed George Floyd's murder were especially challenging times in his role.

Guidice said “that one still stings."

"The thought of it and how that rolled out. I think that was a lot of lessons learned on the city’s behalf," he said.

Asking Guidice not to retire — as he planned a year ago — but instead serve as Johnson’s Chief of Staff reassured many, including Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinnkle. She noted in May 2023 that Johnson “picked people ... who have a lot of experience in government," naming Guidice specifically as an example.

Johnson’s first year in office has had challenges, starting with the migrant crisis, for example.

"We can’t control what is being sent from the border; today I think we got four busses coming today," he said.

Pushed to identify how the Johnson team could improve, Guidice was asked “are you able to say what the weaknesses are currently?"

"Well, I think it comes down to communication and I think that whatever the message is, wherever it’s coming from, you have to communicate, be able to push your message across so that it’s understood, its explainable and let people know your seeing both sides," he said.

A lifelong Chicagoan, Guidice has heard the naysayers concerned about crime and the city’s future.

"That hurts when you hear stuff like that. As lifelong Chicagoans we’re very proud right?” Guidice said. “Chicago, in general, public safety-wise, we’re trending better than we have.”

Overall, Guidice remained diplomatic about what it was like to be in the room where descisions happen.

“Every mayor’s going to go through their challenges, and I think we’re always judged on how we handle those types of challenges," he said.

Guidice is still advising City Hall on a volunteer basis about the DNC, but has already moved to his new post with Blue Star Security.