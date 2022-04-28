NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago to Host Republican Gubernatorial Candidates Forum May 24

NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago are partnering with the Chicago Urban League, The Latino Policy Forum and the Union League Club of Chicago to host a televised forum for Republican candidates vying for the party’s nomination to challenge Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the 2022 election.

The one-hour forum will take place on Tuesday, May 24 at 6 p.m., and will be hosted at NBC Tower.

NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern will moderate the forum, and Telemundo Chicago anchor Anabel Monge will take questions from a live-studio audience for the roundtable-format event.

“We are pleased to host the Republican candidates for Illinois governor in this forum,” NBC 5 Station Manager and Vice President of News Frank Whittaker said in a statement. “We’re committed to providing our community with unmatched political coverage.”

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin has announced that he will participate in the forum.

“I look forward to sharing the stage with my opponents, where my strong record as a veteran, former prosecutor and mayor will prove I am the best candidate to beat J.B. Pritzker and take Illinois back from crime, high taxes and corruption under his watch,” Irvin said in a statement.

The forum will air live on both NBC 5 and on Telemundo Chicago, and will also be live-streamed on NBCChicago.com and TelemundoChicago.com. A replay of the forum will also air on the Peacock streaming service.

“This forum will allow voters to hear from the candidates themselves about where they stand on important issues in Illinois,” Telemundo Chicago VP of News Diana Maldonado said in a statement. “We’re proud to provide this level of coverage to both the English and Spanish-speaking communities in our area.”