NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago to Host Phone Bank to Answer Voter Registration Questions

Telemundo Chicago / WSNS and NBC 5 / WMAQ, which are part of NBCUniversal Local – a division that includes 43 NBC/Telemundo stations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico – are teaming up with Telemundo Network and the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund to host a daylong phone bank dedicated to answering questions from the public about voter registration.

The phone bank will take place on Tuesday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to 9.p.m. CST. Individuals can call NALEO Educational Fund’s toll-free hotline 1-888-839-8682 (888-VE-Y-VOTA) to speak live with bilingual operators who can answer questions regarding voter registration and provide information on assistance and resources available in their areas.

“It is a top priority for our news and digital content to be a trusted source of information for voters in English and Spanish across the Chicagoland area,” said Diana Maldonado, Vice President of News for Telemundo Chicago.

“With the primary season underway for the 2022 midterm elections, we are thrilled to partner with Telemundo in connecting our community members to the information they need on voter eligibility and registration requirements,” said Arturo Vargas, NALEO Educational Fund Chief Executive Officer. “At least 11.6 million Latinos are projected to cast their ballots in this year’s midterm elections — and this initiative will continue emphasizing to our community the importance of voting and the significance of Latino electoral power when making their voices heard at the ballot box.”

NALEO Educational Fund’s toll-free hotline also operates year-round, Monday to Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CST.

For more information about voter registration, deadlines and more, the audiences can go to planificatuvoto.com.