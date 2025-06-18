It was a dramatic scene at a South Loop ICE subcontractor Tuesday, as two members of Congress tried to tour the facility, while two members of the National Guard accompanied their mother to an appointment.

Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who represents Illinois’ 8th district and who is running for U.S. Senate, and Jonathan Jackson, who represents the 1st district, tried to enter the facility for what they called an oversight review.

At the same time, a woman who had been in the U.S. for more than 20 years reported for an appointment after she received a text message in recent days. In response, her two sons, who are both serving in the National Guard, accompanied her, leaving with her when she departed three hours later.

Andres Reyes said his mother has a work permit, and has lived in the Chicago area for decades.

“The main reason we came here is for our mother,” she said. “We fear that she might get taken into custody. There’s been reports of that. They get a text for an appointment, they come in and they end up getting detained,” he said.

An incident occurred in early June where multiple individuals, summoned to a facility at 22nd and Michigan Avenue for “a standard checkup on” their cases. Multiple individuals were then taken into custody by ICE agents, sparking a brief confrontation with demonstrators at the scene.

ICE said in a statement that those detained in the incident had “final orders of removal” signed by an immigration judge.

Krishnamoorthi blasted the tactic, saying that constituents were merely following prescribed actions to retain status in the country.

“My constituents have been summoned here via these scammy text messages,” he said. “For ICE and (President) Donald Trump to specially target Chicago is wrong.”

“At the same time that they’re texting people, luring people in that have been here peacefully, that are seeking citizenship that have different levels of status, there are different ways we can deal with this,” Jackson added.

Krishnamoorthi and Jackson spoke to the Reyes brothers at the scene. According to the brothers, their mother was asked to check in again via phone later this year.

As for the Congressmen, they were originally denied entry into the facility, and Krishnamoorthi posted a video to his Facebook account of the encounter.

The two members of Congress walked out of the building approximately a half hour after entering, escorted by two Chicago police officers. There were no arrests made, and no further information was available.

“(An employee inside) said he was an officer and that we didn’t have a right to be there. There’s no signage inside that says we don’t have the right to be there. This is a private contractor under the Department of Homeland Security,” Jackson said.