With Mayor Johnson expected to propose property tax increase, some residents express uncertainty

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of Johnson's budget address beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

As Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to propose a property tax increase during Wednesday's City Council meeting, some residents are expressing uncertainty upon hearing that the mayor is backing down from a key campaign promise.

The proposal comes amid a $1 billion budget shortfall.

Johnson is set to call for the hike Wednesday, though details surrounding how much it will be remain to be seen.

The possible increase has left some homeowners and renters feeling uncertain.

"I would have to be commuting from the suburbs if it goes up anymore," resident Danielle Flannigan said.

One renter, Jessica Schwarz, expressed concern that the increase in property taxes would materialize as an increase in rent for tenants.

With the city facing a massive budget shortfall for fiscal year 2025, it's not clear if Johnson will be able to garner enough support to push such a measure through, however.

In order for such a proposal to pass, 26 aldermen have to agree. And getting to that number won't be easy, as many reluctantly await details of Johnson's plan.

According to Joe Ferguson with the Civic Federation, the city could look at other alternatives, such as layoffs or furloughs, vacancy elimination or raising garbage collection fees.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

While Johnson did announce a hiring freeze last month, labor unions, which helped get Johnson elected, have pushed back against extensive cutbacks.

According to estimates, the city’s projected budget deficit for FY 2024 will clock in at approximately $222.9 million, which is still below previous estimates from earlier in the fiscal year.

With the expiration of COVID assistance and other factors taken into account, the budget deficit for FY 2025 is estimated to be $982.4 million, according to city Budget Director Annette Guzman’s office.

Several City Council members signed a letter to Mayor Johnson expressing their suggestions for the budget, based on constituent demands collected in a survey of Chicago voters.

The suggestions include the rejection of a property tax increase, a renewal of the ShotSpotter contract and the finalization of a contract with Chicago firefighters.

The Chicago City Council still needs to vote on a new budget for the coming fiscal year, but Johnson has told reporters he was willing to consider a variety of options to help close the gap.