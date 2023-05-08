Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson Releases Tickets for Inauguration Ceremony

Chicago mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has released tickets to his inauguration ceremony next week.

The tickets were made available to the general public Monday, exactly one week from his swearing in as the city's next mayor.

"The people of Chicago have always been at the heart of this campaign and this transition — and we’re excited to see that reflected in next week’s festivities,” Jessica Angus, Johnson's transition director, said in a statement. “We look forward to the opportunity for the public to experience the inauguration ceremony and we want to make sure everyone knows that this administration will always be open and accessible to the people, from day one until its very last day.”

Johnson, who defeated Paul Vallas in the April 4 runoff election in the city, will be sworn in as mayor on May 15 as he vows to operate a more transparent administration than his predecessors.

“I want every single Chicagoan to feel that together, we’re writing a new chapter for our city, because we are,” Johnson said in a statement. “The goal of this inauguration is to be as collaborative and inclusive as possible, because that will be the goal of our government in City Hall.”

According to Johnson’s inaugural committee, the swearing-in ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Credit Union 1 Arena, formerly known as the UIC Pavilion.

Johnson will take his oath of office during the event, along with members of the Chicago City Council and citywide elected officials, including Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and City Clerk Anna Valencia.

Tickets are free, but only available on a "first come, first served" basis and can be reserved using this link.

After that ceremony, an open house will be held at City Hall at 2 p.m. This event will also be open to the public, with details expected to be released this week.