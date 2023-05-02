Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson Releases Details on Inauguration Day Festivities

Chicago mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has released new details about his upcoming inauguration, which is less than two weeks away.

Johnson, who defeated Paul Vallas in the April 4 runoff election in the city, will be sworn in as mayor on May 15 as he vows to operate a more-transparent administration than his predecessors.

“I want every single Chicagoan to feel that together, we’re writing a new chapter for our city, because we are,” Johnson said in a statement. “The goal of this inauguration is to be as collaborative and inclusive as possible, because that will be the goal of our government in City Hall.”

According to Johnson’s inaugural committee, the swearing-in ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Credit Union 1 Arena, formerly known as the UIC Pavilion.

Johnson will take his oath of office during the event, along with members of the Chicago City Council and citywide elected officials, including Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and City Clerk Anna Valencia.

Ticket information for the event will be available on May 8, according to the committee.

After that ceremony, an open house will be held at City Hall at 2 p.m. This event will also be open to the public, with details to be released next week.

Further information is expected to be released in the days ahead on the ceremony and other festivities. Residents can get the latest updates on the committee’s website.