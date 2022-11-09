Map: See How Your County, District Voted in the Illinois Midterm Election

Although some races including Illinois Supreme court seats, have not yet been called and votes for the Illinois midterm election are still being counted, Illinois appears to remain blue as Democrats held onto more than a dozen Congressional seats, and retaining the governorship of the state.

Use the map below to see how your county or district voted for in the race for Governor, Senate and House.

Election Results 2022

Additionally, Illinois Democrats have claimed victory in the race to retain their supermajorities in both the State Senate and House, meaning that the state will be under clear Democratic control for the next two years.

As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, here are the latest results on big races that have and haven't been called. You can track live results on our Election Results page here.

State Offices That Have Been Called

Governor: Incumbent J.B. Pritzker (D)

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has earned a second term in office NBC News projected Tuesday, signaling the incumbent's defeat of Republican challenger and Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, who said he called the governor Tuesday night to congratulate him.

Secretary of State: Alexi Giannoulis (D)

Former Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias has won statewide office for the second time, NBC projected Tuesday, defeating Republican Rep. Dan Brady in a hotly-contested race to become the new secretary of state.

Giannoulias, who served one term as treasurer before being defeated in the 2010 U.S. Senate race against Republican Mark Kirk, will replace Jesse White next year, with White retiring after a career that spanned 24 years in office.

According to NBC News, Giannoulias won 53.8% of the vote.

Attorney General: Kwame Raoul (D)

Raoul was elected in 2018 to replace former Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

In his first term, Raoul created an Organized Retail Crime Task Force to investigate smash-and-grab robberies. His campaign website says that the task force has broken up a stolen car ring and has recovered more than $1 million in stolen retail merchandise.

U.S. Senate: Tammy Duckworth (D)

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth has secured a second term in office, defeating Republican challenger Kathy Salvi, the NBC News projected Tuesday night.

Duckworth, who was first elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving two terms in the House, was largely considered a favorite to retain her seat, and she did just that as Democrats faced a significant challenge in maintaining their majority in the chamber.

Congressional Races that Have Been Called

U.S. House District 1 : Johnathan Jackson (D)

: Johnathan Jackson (D) U.S. House District 2: Robin Kelly (D)

Robin Kelly (D) U.S. House District 3: Delia Ramirez (D)

Delia Ramirez (D) U.S. House District 4: Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (D)

Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (D) U.S. House District 5: Mike Quigley (D)

Mike Quigley (D) U.S. House District 6: Sean Casteen (D)

Sean Casteen (D) U.S. House District 7: Danny Davis (D)

Danny Davis (D) U.S. House District 8: Raja Krishnamoorthi (D)

Raja Krishnamoorthi (D) U.S. House District 9: Janice Schakowski (D)

Janice Schakowski (D) U.S. House District 10: Brad Schneider (D)

Brad Schneider (D) U.S. House District 11: Bill Foster (D)

Bill Foster (D) U. S. House District 12: Mike Boost (R)

Mike Boost (R) U.S. House District 13: Nikki Budzinski (D)

Nikki Budzinski (D) U.S. House District 14: Lauren Underwood (D)

Lauren Underwood (D) U.S. House District 15: Mary Miller (R)

Mary Miller (R) U.S. House District 16: Darin LaHood (R)

Two of the more competitive and closely watched congressional races were the newly drawn 6th District in Chicago's west and southwest suburbs which saw a close races between incumbent Democratic Rep. Sean Casten and Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau, and 14th District to the west, which saw a competitive race between incumbent Democratic rep. Lauren Underwood and Republican challenger Scott Gryder.

Races That Have Not Been Called

Amendment 1: Workers’ Rights Amendment

As of 5:30 a.m., with 85% of precincts reporting, the measure was winning at 59% of voters supporting the amendment.

If Amendment 1 passes, it would codify the right of workers to unionize into the state’s constitution. It would also prohibit state government from passing “right-to-work” laws, which are currently in effect in at least 27 U.S. states.

Illinois Comptroller

As of 5:30 a.m., Susana Mendoza has 57% of the votes cast, with 88% of precincts reporting, outpacing Shannon Teresi in her race for reelection. NBC News has not yet called the race, but Mendoza's campaign has declared victory.

Illinois Treasurer

As of 5:30 a.m. Treasurer Michael Frerichs has 54% of the votes with 94% of precincts reporting. He is seeking a third term as the state’s treasurer.

17th Congressional District

As of 5:30 a.m., n the race to replace Cheri Bustos in Congress, Republican Esther Joy King currently has a 50.9-to-49% lead over Democratic candidate Eric Sorensen, with 58% of precincts reporting.

State Supreme Court District 2

With 100% of precincts reporting, circuit court Judge Elizabeth Rochford (D) holds a 54-to-46% lead over former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran (R). While NBC News has not called the race, Rochford just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night declared victory.

State Supreme Court District 3

With 92% of precincts reporting, appellate court Justice Mary K. O'Brien (D) holds a narrow 51-to-49% lead over Supreme Court Justice Michael Burke (R).