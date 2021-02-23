Madigan, Quinn Ask Kodatt to Resign Just Days After He Was Sworn in as State Rep

In an abrupt reversal, former Illinois State Rep. Michael Madigan and 13th Ward Ald. Marty Quinn have asked State Rep. Edward Guerra Kodatt to resign his seat in the state’s 22nd District after “learning of alleged questionable conduct."

Kodatt was sworn in as Madigan’s replacement in the 22nd District just two days ago, but is now being asked to step down, according to a statement from Madigan and Quinn released Tuesday night.

“After learning of alleged questionable conduct by Mr. Kodatt, it was suggested that he resign as state representative for the 22nd District,” Madigan and 13th Ward Ald. Mary Quinn said in the statement. “We are committed to a zero tolerance policy in the workplace.”

It is unclear what led to the request, and it is unclear whether Kodatt intends to resign his seat after just over two days in office.

Madigan, the long-time Illinois House Speaker who stepped out of the running for re-election to that position earlier this year, had thrown his support behind Kodatt in the race to become the new state representative in the 22nd District, a seat Madigan had held for more than 50 years.

With Madigan’s support, which amounted to 56% of the weighted vote, Kodatt received 63% of the 13th Ward vote, paving the way for the 26-year-old to be sworn into office on Sunday.

Kodatt has served as an infrastructure manager for the Chicago City Council for the last four years, working closely with Quinn in that role.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.