Madigan loyalist testifies about no-work jobs as trial continues

For once powerful former House Speaker Mike Madigan, the 25th day of his trial continued with more testimony about so-called "do nothing" jobs provided to his friends.

One of those friends, former 13th Ward precinct captain and former recorder of Deeds Ed Moody, who told jurors that he was paid more than $350,000 on a series of consulting contracts, but was expected to do political work for Madigan and his associates.

Prosecutors asked Moody about checks from co-defendant Mike McClain’s Quincy law firm, maintaining that Moody did little for what he was paid but continued to do political work for Madigan.

If his political work stopped, Moody testified, so would his contract.

Moody responded “yes” when asked about consultant services he provided under the contract with McClain’s firm.

“Did you provide legislative analysis?” he was asked.

“No,” Moody said.

“Did you represent the client in matters before the general assembly?”

Again, Moody responded: “no.”

Moody said he assumed that McClain and Madigan were paying him for the use of his reputation in Springfield and never thought twice about depositing the checks he was given. Under cross-examination from Madigan’s attorneys, Moody said that he never expected not to have to work on the jobs Madigan allegedly helped set up for him.

The cross examination is expected to resume Thursday when the trial re-convenes.

Major witnesses are still expected to testify against Madigan, including Alaina Hampton, who had accused one of his aides of sexual harassment and former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis, who reportedly wore a wire in his discussions with Madigan.

Tapes of those conversations are also expected to be played.

The jurors in this case have been informed that the Madigan trial is taking longer than expected. Instead of wrapping up in mid-December, as was originally planned, they are now being told to prepare for a trial that will extend into the new year.