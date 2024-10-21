Madigan corruption trial underway as opening statements take place

The corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan has begun after a lengthy jury selection process.

That process, which took two weeks, wrapped up on Monday, with prosecutors and defense attorneys making their opening statements in a trial that could last for six weeks or more.

Madigan, once Illinois’ most powerful figure, was indicted on 23 counts of bribery, racketeering, extortion and wire fraud in connection with a massive corruption investigation that has resulted in multiple convictions and prison sentences in recent y ears.

“(Madigan was) the most powerful member of the Illinois General Assembly,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker said. “(He) traded the power of the public office for private gain.”

“You are going to hear some out-and-out lies,” Madigan defense attorney Tom Breen said. “(The) feds are relying on bad information and bad sources.”

Madigan was accused of leading a “criminal enterprise” as part of an effort to enhance his political power and to generate income for allies and associates. The scandal ultimately led to the end of his reign as House speaker. Madigan has denied all charges, and pleaded not guilty prior to the trial.

Madigan and close confidante Michael McClain were each indicted and will both face trial in coming weeks.

Key to the prosecution’s case are phone calls between Madigan, McClain and former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis, who secretly recorded more than 200 phone calls after entering into a deferred prosecution agreement and serving as a federal information.

Those calls are expected to be played during the trial, and it is expected that Solis, who admitted he took bribes while serving as head of Chicago’s Zoning Committee, will testify during the proceedings.

The case involving Madigan and McClain also involved several former high-profile figures in Illinois’ largest utility company. McClain, along with former ComEd CEO Anne Pragmaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and former City Club President Jay Doherty, were all convicted in a separate case in May 2023. All four were convicted of participating in a criminal conspiracy, along with multiple counts of bribery and other felonies.

Sentencing has not yet taken place, with appeals ongoing following a Supreme Court ruling in an unrelated public corruption case in Indiana.

Tim Mapes, Madigan’s former chief of staff, was also convicted in another trial of lying under oath to a grand jury to protect his boss, and was sentenced to more than two years in prison.