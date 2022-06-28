2022 illinois primary

Live Illinois Primary Election Results: See Where the Top Races Stand

Results are flowing in for some of the biggest races in the Illinois primary election.

If you want to track election results as they roll in from around the state in the Illinois primary election, you can find the latest vote totals here.

Or see results from some of the biggest races below.

Illinois Governor

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

The race for Illinois governor is shaping up to be yet another battle of the billionaires, with big money, big personalities and big controversies all clashing as Gov. J.B. Pritzker seeks a second term.

  • Governor – Democrat

    22% reporting

    • Winner

      JB Pritzker

      93%

      250,400

    • Beverly Miles

      7%

      20,091

  • Governor – Republican

    20% reporting

    • Darren Bailey

      46%

      44,746

    • Richard Irvin

      20%

      19,575

    • Jesse Sullivan

      17%

      16,883

    • Gary Rabine

      10%

      9,804

    • Paul Schimpf

      5%

      4,584

    • Max Solomon

      1%

      1,197

Secretary of State

Illinois will soon have a new secretary of state for the first time in 24 years - but who will the final candidates be?

  • Secretary of State – Democrat

    21% reporting

    • Alexi Giannoulias

      49%

      121,821

    • Anna Valencia

      38%

      94,090

    • David Moore

      9%

      23,567

    • Sidney Moore

      3%

      8,611

  • Secretary of State – Republican

    20% reporting

    • Dan Brady

      74%

      59,055

    • John Milhiser

      26%

      20,753

Republican Senate

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth will be running for her second term in the Senate, and she will await the winner of a hotly-contested race among Republican candidates to oppose her.

  • U.S. Senate – Republican

    21% reporting

    • Kathy Salvi

      40%

      38,325

    • Peggy Hubbard

      19%

      17,945

    • Matt Dubiel

      12%

      11,070

    • Casey Chlebek

      11%

      10,334

    • Bobby Piton

      9%

      8,201

    • Anthony Williams

      6%

      5,826

    • Jimmy Lee Tillman

      4%

      4,119

Republican Attorney General

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, with three Republican candidates running to go up against him as he seeks a second term as the state’s top law enforcement official.

  • Attorney General – Republican

    20% reporting

    • Steve Kim

      39%

      30,707

    • Thomas DeVore

      38%

      30,365

    • David Shestokas

      23%

      17,819

