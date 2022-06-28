Live Illinois Primary Election Results: See Where the Top Races Stand

Results are flowing in for some of the biggest races in the Illinois primary election.
If you want to track election results as they roll in from around the state in the Illinois primary election, you can find the latest vote totals here.
Or see results from some of the biggest races below.
Illinois Governor
The race for Illinois governor is shaping up to be yet another battle of the billionaires, with big money, big personalities and big controversies all clashing as Gov. J.B. Pritzker seeks a second term.
Local
Secretary of State
Illinois will soon have a new secretary of state for the first time in 24 years - but who will the final candidates be?
Republican Senate
Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth will be running for her second term in the Senate, and she will await the winner of a hotly-contested race among Republican candidates to oppose her.
Republican Attorney General
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, with three Republican candidates running to go up against him as he seeks a second term as the state’s top law enforcement official.