Live Illinois Primary Election Results: See Where the Top Races Stand

Results are flowing in for some of the biggest races in the Illinois primary election.

If you want to track election results as they roll in from around the state in the Illinois primary election, you can find the latest vote totals here.

Or see results from some of the biggest races below.

Illinois Governor

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

The race for Illinois governor is shaping up to be yet another battle of the billionaires, with big money, big personalities and big controversies all clashing as Gov. J.B. Pritzker seeks a second term.

Governor – Democrat 22% reporting

Governor – Republican 20% reporting

Secretary of State

Illinois will soon have a new secretary of state for the first time in 24 years - but who will the final candidates be?

Secretary of State – Democrat 21% reporting

Secretary of State – Republican 20% reporting

Republican Senate

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth will be running for her second term in the Senate, and she will await the winner of a hotly-contested race among Republican candidates to oppose her.

U.S. Senate – Republican 21% reporting

Republican Attorney General

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, with three Republican candidates running to go up against him as he seeks a second term as the state’s top law enforcement official.