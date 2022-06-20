Lightfoot Selects Monique Scott to Serve as New Alderperson in 24th Ward

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has nominated Monique Scott to serve as the new alderperson for the city’s 24th Ward.

“I am honored to be chosen to represent the hard-working men and women of the 24th Ward,” Scott said in a statement. “Building on the work of the previous alderman, I will strive to bring economic development and safety to my residents.”

Scott was selected to replace former Ald. Michael Scott Jr., who resigned his post in late May to take over as the new director of industry and community relations for Cinespace Studios in Chicago.

Lightfoot announced Scott’s selection in a press release Monday, calling her a “dedicated and active” member of the North Lawndale community that she is now expected to serve.

“There is no one better suited to lead the residents of the 24th Ward at this critical time for recovery and development,” she said in a statement. “Furthermore, Monique has the resourcefulness and community connectedness to work across sectors to get things done.”

Scott will be subject to a confirmation vote by the full City Council on Wednesday, and will appear before the Council’s Committee on Committees and Rules prior to that vote, according to the mayor’s office.

The 24th Ward is located in an area west of Douglas Park, and is bounded by Harrison Street on the north end and Cermak Road on the south end.

According to the mayor’s office, Scott joins the City Council after serving as the Park Supervisor of Recreation with the Chicago Park District. She also served as a health consultant for 14 years with the North Lawndale Christian Health Center, and she volunteers with residents in the My CHI, My Future initiative.