Judge to decide if Madigan ally is competent to testify against him

As the trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan begins to wind down, one of the major questions remaining will get an answer this week.

That question revolves around former State Rep. Eddie Acevedo, and whether he will take the stand to testify against his former ally.

Last Week, Federal Judge John Blakey granted him immunity and compelled his testimony, but his attorneys said Acevedo suffers from dementia.

Gabrielle Sansonetti argued Monday that “the impact of that in his testimony is concerning and is a matter that is legitimate.”

The government said Acevedo previously testified before a grand jury and that “he had specific recollection of particular events.”

Acevedo has not been charged but prosecutors say he is one of five Madigan allies who were paid $120,000 by ComEd to curry favor with the speaker to pass favorable legislation. They say he was paid an additional $22,000 by AT&T for the same reasons.

Acevedo did serve six months in prison for tax evasion.

The hearing before Blakey on his ability testify took place Tuesday behind closed doors after another short day of testimony for the jurors.

Monday, jurors learned that Madigan was called “the Sphinx” in testimony from Rep. Nikki Budzinski who once worked in Springfield as an aide to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

She told jurors about recommendations of nominees forwarded by Madigan’s office called “Sphinx lists.” She testified that that she felt it was important to be responsive to Madigan’s recommendation but that she didn't feel necessary to act on them.

If the judge rules that Acevedo can testify, it will likely not take place in open court. Instead, it will be in the form of a recorded video deposition that would be recorded on Monday. Blakey is expected to rule on the matter Wednesday.

There is no court scheduled for Thursday or Friday of this week.