Judge O'Neill Burke hits airwaves with TV ad in Cook County State's Attorney's race

By Mary Ann Ahern

With current Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx not seeking reelection, the race has been highly scrutinized, and the first TV ad in that battle is hitting airwaves.

According to representatives of Appellate Court Judge Eileen O’Neill Burke’s candidacy, her ad emphasizes her experience as a former State’s Attorney, defense attorney and now judge.

She says her priority is to go “after the root causes of crime and providing alternative approaches for addiction and mental health issues,” according to the advertisement.

Among the other candidates aiming to replace Foxx is Clayton Harris, also a former prosecutor and a current lecturer at the University of Chicago.

Harris’ campaign did not reply to questions about when they would begin running campaign ads, with the Illinois primary looming on March 19.

