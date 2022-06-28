Jonathan Jackson Wins Nomination in Illinois' 1st Congressional District: AP

Few, if any, races in Illinois had more candidates on the ballot than the Democratic Congressional primary in the 1st District, but Jonathan Jackson managed to fend off 16 other contenders and secured the party’s nomination in the election, the Associated Press projects.

The election for the seat became a total free-for-all after Rep. Bobby Rush announced that he would not seek reelection in the reconfigured district, which now includes parts of Chicago, Cook County, Will County and Kankakee County.

Jackson, the son of Rev. Jesse Jackson and the brother of former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., faced criticism from his political opponents for receiving donations from Political Action Committees that were linked to cryptocurrency.

Those donations helped pay for a late burst of radio, TV and billboard advertisements for Jackson as he sought to distinguish himself in the large field, and the strategy worked as he fended off 16 candidates.

Jackson was part of a crowded field of candidates that included Karin Norington-Reaves, who secured Rush’s endorsement for the seat. Norington-Reaves finished in the top-three in the race, but couldn't quite get over the top in the crowded field.

Chicago Ald. Pat Dowell appears ready to claim the runner-up spot in the election, with State Sen. Jacqui Collins also receiving more than 10% in the election.

The seat is expected to remain in Democratic hands this November, with the general election set for Nov. 8.