chicago politics

Joe Biden Plans Campaign Stop in Wisconsin Monday

Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to campaign Monday in northeast Wisconsin for his second visit to the state in two weeks.

Biden’s campaign announced Sunday that the Democratic presidential nominee would be campaigning in Manitowoc, a city of about 32,000 that’s on the shores of Lake Michigan about 80 miles north of Milwaukee.

Biden did not immediately release any additional details about the visit.

Local

Coronavirus Indiana 27 mins ago

Indiana Officials Report 756 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 Additional Deaths

Palatine 1 hour ago

Trio Charged With Violent Robbery in Palatine

The stop comes two weeks after Biden made his first visit to Wisconsin as the nominee. President Donald Trump was in central Wisconsin last week.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

chicago politicsDonald TrumpJoe Biden
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us