Jim Dodge declares victory over Keith Pekau in Orland Park race

Former Orland Park trustee Jim Dodge is declaring victory over incumbent Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau in a hotly contested election.

With 96% of precincts reporting in Cook County, Dodge held a commanding lead of more than 2,200 votes according to unofficial results from the Cook County Clerk’s Office.

Dodge also held the edge in votes tallied in Will County, with those results still coming in Tuesday night.

Pekau had been aiming for a third term in office, but after a failed Congressional run in 2022 in which he lost to Rep. Sean Casten, it appears he is headed toward a defeat in Orland Park.

“This victory is not just about the vote,” said Dodge in a statement. “It’s about the people who have dedicated their time, energy, and hopes into making Orland Park a vibrant and welcoming place for all. I am deeply grateful for your trust and overwhelming support.”

Dodge said he intends to “bring respect back for all residents,” and to address what he called “fiscal mismanagement” within the suburban community.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.