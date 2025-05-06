Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is one of three governors who will testify before Congress on their states’ immigration policies.

According to U.S. Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Pritzker will be joined by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at the June 12 hearing.

Comer called on the governors to testify on their states’ immigration policies earlier this spring, accusing them of “obstructing federal immigration enforcement” in his statement announcing the new hearing.

“The governors of these states must explain why they are prioritizing the protection of criminal illegal aliens over the safety of U.S. citizens, and they must be held accountable,” he said.

Pritzker’s administration has pushed back on accusations they are obstructing federal law, saying that the state’s TRUST Act is “fully compliant” with federal law.

“The Illinois Trust Act – which was bipartisan and signed into law by a Republican – is fully compliant with federal law,” a Pritzker spokesperson said in a statement. “Despite the rhetoric of Republicans in Congress, this public safety law ensures law enforcement can focus on doing their jobs well while empowering all members of the public, regardless of immigration status, to feel comfortable calling police officers and emergency services if they are in need of help.”

Pritzker will “discuss his track record on public safety” at the hearing, according to his office.

“Sanctuary city” policies have been a frequent target of President Donald Trump’s administration, as the White House has indicated it plans to withhold federal funding from states and cities with those policies in place.

The TRUST Act, passed during the administration of former Gov. Bruce Rauner, “generally prohibits” local law enforcement officers from participating in immigration enforcement actions undertaken by the federal government.

According to guidance issued by Illinois’ Attorney General, local law enforcement is also prohibited from transferring individuals into the custody of immigration agents or coordinating arrests in public facilities, with the exception of cases in which agents have federal criminal warrants.

Chicago’s “Welcoming City Ordinance” has similar rules in place, but also ensures services and benefits are available to residents regardless of immigration status.

There is legal debate over the issue of “sanctuary city” policies, though according to the American Immigration Council the Supreme Court has said immigration enforcement is “the sole duty of the federal government,” and that the Tenth Amendment to the Constitution prevents the government from “compelling” local law enforcement from participating in immigration enforcement.