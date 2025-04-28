Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressed a gathering of New Hampshire Democrats Sunday in a speech that will undoubtedly further fuel presidential campaign speculation.

Pritzker was the keynote speaker at the party’s annual McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner, taking aim not just at Republicans but also at some Democrats as he headed to the state that traditionally has hosted the party’s first presidential primary.

The speech’s location was certainly noteworthy for those speculating that the Illinois governor could be mulling a White House run, and Pritzker wasted no time in once again blasting the policies of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

“Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption, but I am now,” he said during the address. “These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace. They have to understand that we will fight their cruelty with every microphone and megaphone that we have. We must castigate them on the soapbox and then punish them at the ballot box.”

Pritzker has been a fierce critic of Trump, both during the 2024 presidential campaign and after the president was reelected to the White House. Pritzker had been a contender to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in the race, but even after he was not picked he continued to be a key fundraiser and advocate for the ultimately doomed campaign.

Illinois Gov. Pritzker is backing Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton to succeed Sen. Dick Durbin.

Now, there is little certainty over the political path ahead for the governor. He has not yet announced whether he will seek a third term in office, he’s already endorsed Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton for Sen. Dick Durbin’s seat, and he has never officially said whether or not he’s mulling a presidential run in 2028.

For those looking for signs that he could be weighing such a White House bid, his presence at the McIntyre-Shaheen dinner could be seen as an indicator, as last year’s keynote speaker was Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who ultimately ended up beating out Pritzker for the spot on the presidential ticket.

Pritzker’s speech was noteworthy not just for his criticisms of Trump, but also of his blasting of “do-nothing Democrats” who would sell out the party’s values for electoral glory, a bargain the governor says does not need to be made.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a big decision to make, and it comes amid continuing speculation over whether he would consider running for president in 2028. Mary Ann Ahern has the story.

"(A) culture of timidity is on full display, (and) those same do-nothing Democrats want to blame our losses on our defense of Black people, of trans kids, of immigrants, instead of their own lack of guts and gumption," he said. "Voters didn't turn out for Democrats last November not because they don't want us to fight for our values, but because they think we don't want to fight for our values."

The governor called out members of his party who chose to “flock to podcasts and cable news shows to admonish fellow Democrats,” but did not name any specific leaders in that message.

Still, Pritzker’s ire was mostly directed at Republicans, whom he assailed for a lack of courage amid controversial actions by the Trump administration.

“Democrats, we may have to fix our messaging and our strategy, but our values are exactly where they ought to be," he said. "We will never join so many Republicans in a special place in hell reserved for quislings and cowards."