Jason House appears to beat Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard in primary

Dolton Trustee Jason House has declared victory over Mayor Tiffany Henyard in the city’s Democratic Party primary Tuesday.

House, a former ally of the embattled mayor’s administration, secured nearly 88% of the more than 4,400 votes cast in the election, with 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, according to the Cook County Clerk’s Office.

Of those ballots, Henyard received 536 votes, while House collected 3,896.

According to the Cook County Clerk’s Office, turnout was at just under 27% for the election, with more than 16,500 voters having registered in the community.

If House is certified as the winner, he will face independent candidate Casundra Hopson in the April 1 consolidated election.

Illinois State Sen. Napoleon Harris will be the Democratic Party's nominee in the April 1 election for Thornton Township supervisor, meaning that Henyard will in all likelihood lose both of her political positions after the election season ends.

Vote totals will still need to be certified by the clerk's office in the aftermath of the election.