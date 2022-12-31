illinois safe-t act

Illinois Supreme Court Blocks End of Cash Bail on Jan. 1 as State Appeals Judge's Ruling

The court issued an order Saturday evening staying the elimination of cash bail until further notice

By Staff Report and The AP

Just hours before cash bail was set to be eliminated across parts of Illinois, the state's Supreme Court stopped it from taking effect as the high court prepares to debate whether or not the pretrial release provisions are constitutional.

The court issued an order Saturday evening staying the elimination of cash bail until further notice "in order to maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois" as the state appeals a judge's ruling on the matter.

A Kankakee judge ruled Thursday that the pre-trial release provisions in the SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional, leaving cash bail in place in several counties that were part of the lawsuit. Outside of the elimination of cash bail, other portions of the SAFE-T Act, including new requirements for body cameras and other police reforms, were allowed to stand, however.

Cunnington's ruling held that the pretrial release provisions in the SAFE-T Act violated the Separation of Powers Clause, the Victim Rights Act, and unconstitutionally amended Article I, Section 9 of Illinois' constitution, which codified cash bail in the state.

Cunnington was swayed by the plaintiffs' argument that the state constitution provides for bail in stating, “All persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties,” while Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's staff contended that the statement merely assures defendants that there's a way out pending trial.

The state appealed that decision.

The elimination of cash bail was set to take effect Jan. 1, but will now be on hold as the Supreme Court prepares to hear the appeal. The court's order states that it plans to "expedite" the appeal process as questions over the future of the measure linger.

