Illinois Senate

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon Tests Positive for COVID-19

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate at home, his office announced Tuesday.

Harmon, who was in Springfield for the current legislative session, tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, and a follow-up test at a health care office also yielded a positive result, according to a press release.

In accordance with CDC protocols, Harmon will isolate for the remainder of the week.

Harmon represents the 39th District, which includes the Austin neighborhood in Chicago as well as multiple suburbs, including Oak Park, Bensenville and Elmwood Park, among others.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Harmon previously tested positive for the virus in Aug. 2021, according to officials. Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch also tested positive at that time.

Illinois senators can still cast votes remotely under rules approved for the current legislative session, but members of the Illinois House must cast votes in-person, according to multiple reports.

This article tagged under:

Illinois Senate
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us