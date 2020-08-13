Illinois Senate

Illinois Sen. Terry Link Charged With Felony Income Tax Fraud

An undated photo of Illinois State Senator Terry Link from his official website.
senatorlink.com

Longtime Illinois Sen. Terry Link was charged Thursday with felony income tax fraud, court records show, becoming the latest lawmaker ensnared in a sprawling federal corruption probe.

Prosecutors allege that in October 2017, Link underreported his income on his federal tax return for the previous year, according to charging documents filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Link reported on his Form 1040 that his total income for 2016 was $264,450, prosecutors allege, saying he "knew that the total income substantially exceeded that amount."

Link, a 73-year-old Democrat from Waukegan, has served in the Illinois Senate since 1997, representing the 30th District in Chicago's northern suburbs. He did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

