Illinois Secretary of State's Race: Key Endorsements Among the Primary Candidates

For the first time in decades, there is not an incumbent running in the race to be Illinois’ Secretary of State, as Jesse White is not seeking another term in office.

White, who has served as Secretary of State since former Gov. George Ryan ascended to his office in 1998, has made his endorsement in this year’s primary cycle, tabbing Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia as his preferred candidate in the June 28 primary.

Valencia has also nabbed endorsements from Illinois Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, as well as Gov. J.B. Pritzker, among others.

One of her Democratic opponents, former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, has picked up endorsements from at least four sitting members of Congress, including Rep. Jesús “Chuy” Garcia, as well as Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On the Republican side, State Rep. Dan Brady has picked up endorsements from Rep. Rodney Davis and Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, among others.

Here is a roundup of current endorsements in the Secretary of State’s race.

Democrats:

Former Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias

Rep. Jesús “Chuy” Garcia

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi

Rep. Bobby Rush

Rep. Jan Schakowsky

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle

Chicago Tribune

Daily Herald

Illinois Federation of teachers

Cook County Democratic Party

For a full list of endorsements of the Giannoulias campaign, you can visit his website.

Ald. David Moore

LGBTQ IMPACT

Independent Voters of Illinois-Independent Precinct Organization

For the most up-to-date endorsements, voters can visit Moore's website.

City Clerk Anna Valencia

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

Sen. Dick Durbin

Rep. Lauren Underwood

Planned Parenthood of Illinois

Illinois Education Association

Illinois Nurses Association

For a full list of Valencia’s endorsements, you can visit her website.

NOTE: Candidate Sidney Moore did not have a publicly-available list of endorsements

Republicans:

State Rep. Dan Brady

Rep. Mike Bost

Rep. Rodney Davis

Rep. Darin LaHood

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin

Illinois Fraternal Order of Police

Illinois Education Association

Chicago Tribune

The Daily Herald

For a full list of endorsements, visit Brady’s campaign website.

NOTES: Former US Attorney John Milhiser does not have a publicly-available list of endorsements.

-We will update this story with additional endorsements as they become available.