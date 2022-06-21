Illinois Secretary of State's Race: Key Endorsements Among the Primary Candidates

For the first time in decades, there is not an incumbent running in the race to be Illinois’ Secretary of State, as Jesse White is not seeking another term in office.
White, who has served as Secretary of State since former Gov. George Ryan ascended to his office in 1998, has made his endorsement in this year’s primary cycle, tabbing Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia as his preferred candidate in the June 28 primary.
Valencia has also nabbed endorsements from Illinois Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, as well as Gov. J.B. Pritzker, among others.
One of her Democratic opponents, former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, has picked up endorsements from at least four sitting members of Congress, including Rep. Jesús “Chuy” Garcia, as well as Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
On the Republican side, State Rep. Dan Brady has picked up endorsements from Rep. Rodney Davis and Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, among others.
Here is a roundup of current endorsements in the Secretary of State’s race.
Democrats:
Local
Former Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias
Rep. Jesús “Chuy” Garcia
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi
Rep. Bobby Rush
Rep. Jan Schakowsky
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle
Chicago Tribune
Daily Herald
Illinois Federation of teachers
Cook County Democratic Party
For a full list of endorsements of the Giannoulias campaign, you can visit his website.
Ald. David Moore
LGBTQ IMPACT
Independent Voters of Illinois-Independent Precinct Organization
For the most up-to-date endorsements, voters can visit Moore's website.
City Clerk Anna Valencia
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White
Sen. Tammy Duckworth
Sen. Dick Durbin
Rep. Lauren Underwood
Planned Parenthood of Illinois
Illinois Education Association
Illinois Nurses Association
For a full list of Valencia’s endorsements, you can visit her website.
NOTE: Candidate Sidney Moore did not have a publicly-available list of endorsements
Republicans:
State Rep. Dan Brady
Rep. Mike Bost
Rep. Rodney Davis
Rep. Darin LaHood
House Republican Leader Jim Durkin
Illinois Fraternal Order of Police
Illinois Education Association
Chicago Tribune
The Daily Herald
For a full list of endorsements, visit Brady’s campaign website.
NOTES: Former US Attorney John Milhiser does not have a publicly-available list of endorsements.
-We will update this story with additional endorsements as they become available.