Illinois Primary: How to Get Live Election Results

Voters across Illinois headed to the polls on election day, casting their ballots Tuesday in several major primary contests, including the Democratic race for president, the Cook County State's Attorney and more.

Looking to see election results as they roll in from around the state? You can find up-to-the-minute vote totals by clicking here on NBCChicago.com and on the NBC Chicago app.

Once you download the app, make sure to turn on your push notifications so you can be the first to know who's won some of the biggest races in the Chicago area and the state.

You'll also find live election day coverage airing on NBC 5 throughout the evening and at 10 p.m. CST.

