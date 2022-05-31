Illinois Primary Election 2022: When Does Early Voting in Suburban Cook County Begin?

As the 2022 Illinois Primary Election inches closer, many counties have already opened up early voting sites, with more to come in the following weeks.

Suburban Cook County however, is the final county to open up early voting. In addition, those sites are open only to residents of suburban Cook County. Chicago voters must vote at city-run sites. A supersite for early voting is currently open for Chicago voters, at 191 North Clark Street.

In Illinois, residents can vote early up until and on Election Day, which is June 28.

Here's where and when you can vote early in Suburban Cook County and beyond.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cook County:

Some early voting sites open June 1 in Suburban Cook County, including:

Bridgeview : Bridgeview Courthouse, Room 238,

: Bridgeview Courthouse, Room 238, Markham : Markham Courthouse, Room 238

: Markham Courthouse, Room 238 Maywood : Maywood Courthouse, Whitcomb Building, Room 104

: Maywood Courthouse, Whitcomb Building, Room 104 Rolling Meadows : Rolling Meadows Courthouse, Room 238

: Rolling Meadows Courthouse, Room 238 Skokie: Skokie Courthouse, Room 149

Each of those locations are open from 9-5 p.m. on weekdays, beginning June 1.

June 13, the following Suburban Cook County sites open for early voting, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Alsip: Alsip Village Hall

Alsip Village Hall Arlington Heights: Arlington Heights Village Hall

Arlington Heights Village Hall Barrington: Barrington Hills Village Hall

Barrington Hills Village Hall Bellwood: Bellwood Village Hall

Bellwood Village Hall Brookfield: Brookfield Village Hall

Brookfield Village Hall Burbank: Burbank Prairie Trails Library District

Burbank Prairie Trails Library District Calumet City: Calumet City Library

Calumet City Library Calumet Park: Calumet Township Community Center

Calumet Township Community Center Chicago Heights: Prairie State College, Conference Center Proven IT Room

Prairie State College, Conference Center Proven IT Room Cicero: Cicero Community Center, Cicero PSO Building

Cicero Community Center, Cicero PSO Building Crestwood: Andrew Biela Senior Citizen Center

Andrew Biela Senior Citizen Center Des Plaines: Des Plaines Public Library

Des Plaines Public Library Elk Grove Village: Elk Grove Village Hall

Elk Grove Village Hall Elmwood Park: Elmwood Park Village Hall

Elmwood Park Village Hall Evanston: Evanston Civic Center

Evanston Civic Center Franklin Park: Franklin Park Village Hall

Franklin Park Village Hall Glenview: Glenview Village Hall

Glenview Village Hall Harvey : Harvey City Hall

: Harvey City Hall Hodgkins: Hodgkins Village Hall

Hodgkins Village Hall Hoffman Estates: Hoffman Estates Village Hall

Hoffman Estates Village Hall Lemont: Lemont Township Hall

Lemont Township Hall Lyons: Lyons Village Hall

Lyons Village Hall Matteson: Matteson Community Center

Matteson Community Center Melrose Park: Melrose Park Village Hall

Melrose Park Village Hall Morton Grove: Morton Grove American Legion Memorial Civic Center

Morton Grove American Legion Memorial Civic Center Mount Prospect: Mount Prospect Village Hall

Mount Prospect Village Hall Niles: Niles Village Hall

Niles Village Hall Norridge: Norridge Village Hall

Norridge Village Hall Northbrook: Northbrook Village Hall

Northbrook Village Hall Oak Forest: Oak Forest City Hall

Oak Forest City Hall Oak Lawn: Oak Lawn Village Hall

Oak Lawn Village Hall Oak Park: Oak Park Village Hall

Oak Park Village Hall Orland Park: Orland Township

Orland Township Palatine: Palatine Temporary Village Hall

Palatine Temporary Village Hall Palos Heights: Palos Heights Recreation Center

Palos Heights Recreation Center Park Forest: Park Forest Village Hall

Park Forest Village Hall Park Ridge: Park Ridge City Hall

Park Ridge City Hall Schaumberg: Trickster Art Gallery

Trickster Art Gallery Stickney: Stickney-Forest View Library

Stickney-Forest View Library Streamwood: Streamwood VIllage Hall

Streamwood VIllage Hall South Holland: Thornton Township Hall

Thornton Township Hall Tinley Park: Tinley Park Village Hall

Tinley Park Village Hall Wilmette: Centennial Ice Rink

Additional early voting sites will all open by June 13, and the full list of sites can be found on the county’s website.

Chicago:

Early voting will begin at the Chicago Board of Elections’ supersite, located at 191 North Clark, beginning on May 31 and will run through Election Day on June 28.

On weekdays, polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays polls will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sundays polling will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early voting at sites in each of the city’s 50 wards will begin on June 13. More information can be found on the CBOE’s website.

DeKalb County:

Early voting began on May 19 at the Legislative Center in Sycamore, and will continue there through June 27.

Other sites will begin opening on June 17, according to officials. A full list of sites can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

DuPage County:

Early voting has begun at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, and is open on weekdays and Saturdays through June 11.

Early voting at other locations will begin on June 13. A full list of sites, and additional information, can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

Grundy County:

Early voting has begun at the Grundy County Courthouse, located at 111 East Washington Street in Morris. Voting will be held Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with some additional hours provided on Saturdays and select weekdays.

Additional information can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

Kane County:

Early voting in Kane County has begun at the Kane County Clerk’s Office, located in Geneva, and at the Aurora Satellite Office.

Select polling places will open to early voting on June 13.

More information on those sites can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

Kankakee County:

Early voting has begun at the County Clerk’s office in Kankakee, located at 189 East Court Street. Polling is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with additional hours on select dates.

Early voting sites will open in Manteno on June 8 and in Bourbonnais on June 13. Information on those sites can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

Kendall County:

Early voting began at the Kendall County Office Building, located in Room 104 at 111 West Fox Street in Yorkville. Voting is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with additional hours on weekends beginning on June 18.

Early voting will also be available beginning June 9 at the Oswego Library’s Montgomery campus. For more information, visit the County Clerk’s website.

Lake County:

The county’s Early Voting program has begun at the Main Courthouse, located at 18 North County Street in Waukegan. Polling is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additional early voting sites will open beginning on June 13. More information on those sites can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

LaSalle County:

Early voting has begun at the Governmental Center, located at 707 East Etna Road in Ottawa. Polling is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with additional hours beginning on June 4.

More information can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

McHenry County:

Early voting has begun at the McHenry County Administration Building, located at 667 Ware Road in Woodstock. Polling is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additional sites will open on June 13, and more information on those locations can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

Will County:

Early voting has begun at the County Clerk’s office, located at 302 North Chicago Street in Joliet. Polling places are open between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each weekday through Monday, June 27.

Weekend and evening hours will also be added on June 18.

The County Clerk’s office will also operated 25 satellite locations for early voting beginning on June 13. More information can be found on the county’s website.