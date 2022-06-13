Illinois Primary Election 2022: Early Voting in All 50 Chicago Wards Begins Monday. Here's Where

While early voting for the Illinois Primary Election has already begun in some counties of the state, it will expand to all 50 Chicago wards beginning Monday at 9 a.m.

Previously, only one site in Chicago was open for early voting -- the Chicago Board of Elections supersite, at 191 North Clark Street.

Beginning Monday at 9 a.m., 50 locations -- one in each ward -- will open up for voting.

A voter who lives in Chicago can vote at any early voting site, no matter what ward they reside in. Voters can also register to vote, and vote early and in-person, up until election day, which is June 28.

Here's Where You Can Now Vote Early in Chicago

1st Ward: Goldblatts Building, 1615 W. Chicago Ave.

2nd Ward: Near North Branch, 310 W. Division St

3rd Ward: Fuller Park, 331 W. 45th St.

4th Ward: Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Gr.

5th Ward: Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.

6th Ward: Whitney Young Library, 415 E. 79 St.

7th Ward: Trumbull Park, 2400 E. 105th St.

8th Ward: Olive Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

9th Ward: Palmer Park, 201 E. 111th St.

10th Ward: East Side Vodak Library, 3710 E. 106th St.

11th Ward: McGuane Park, 2901 S. Poplar Ave.

12th Ward: McKinley Park Branch, 1915 W. 35th St.

13th Ward: Westlawn Park, 4233 W. 65th St.

14th Ward: Archer Heights Branch, 5055 S. Archer Ave.

15th Ward: Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th St.

16th Ward: Lindblom Park, 6054 S. Damen Ave.

17th Ward: Thurgood Marshall Library, 7506 S. Racine Ave.

18th Ward: Wrightwood Ashburn Branch Library, 8530 S. Kedzie Ave.

19th Ward: Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

20th Ward: Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St.

21st Ward: Foster Park, 1440 W. 84th St.

22nd Ward: Toman Library, 2708 S. Pulaski Rd.

23rd Ward: Clearing Branch Library, 6423 W. 63rd Pl.

24th Ward: St Agatha Catholic Parish, 3151 W. Douglas Bv.

25th Ward: Chinatown Library, 2100 S. Wentworth Ave.

26th Ward: Humboldt Park Library, 1605 N. Troy St.

27th Ward: Union Park Field House, 1501 W. Randolph St.

28th Ward: West Side Learning Center, 4624 W. Madison St.

29th Ward: Amundsen Park, 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.

30th Ward: Kilbourn Park, 3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.

31st Ward: Portage Cragin Library, 5108 W. Belmont Ave.

32nd Ward: Bucktown-Wicker Pk Library, 1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.

33rd Ward: Congregation Of The Resurrection Bldg, 3633 N. California Ave.

34th Ward: West Pullman Library, 830 W. 119th St.

35th Ward: Northeastern Il University El Centro, 3390 N. Avondale Ave.

36th Ward: West Belmont Library, 3104 N. Narragansett Ave.

37th Ward: West Chicago Library, 4856 W. Chicago Ave.

38th Ward: Hiawatha Park, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

39th Ward: North Park Village, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

40th Ward: Budlong Woods Library, 5630 N. Lincoln Ave.

41st Ward: Roden Library, 6083 N. Northwest Hw.

42nd Ward: Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

43rd Ward: Lincoln Pk Br Library, 1150 W. Fullerton Ave.

44th Ward: Merlo Library, 644 W. Belmont Ave.

45th Ward: Independence Library, 4024 N. Elston Ave.

46th Ward: Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

47th Ward: Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.

48th Ward: Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway

49th Ward: Willye B White Park, 1610 W. Howard St.

59th Ward: Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.

Early voting is also open at the Chicago Board of Elections Superfund site, at 101 N. Clark Ave.

Early Voting Hours

Weekdays: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Election Day: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm (June 28th)

Additionally, these sites will open for early voting from June 22-24 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.:

Chicago State University - 9501 S. Martin Luther King

UIC Student Center - 750 S. Halsted St.

Northeastern IL University - 5500 N. St. Louis Ave.

University of Chicago Reynolds Club - 5706 S. University

Early voting is also underway in counties across the state. Here's where, and what to know:

Cook County:

Early voting opened at select locations beginning on June 1 for select residents only. All early voting sites will open by June 13, and the full list of sites can be found on the county’s website.

Note: ONLY suburban Cook County residents can vote at county-run sites. Chicago voters must vote at city-run sites.

DeKalb County:

Early voting began on May 19 at the Legislative Center in Sycamore, and will continue there through June 27.

Other sites will begin opening on June 17, according to officials. A full list of sites can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

DuPage County:

Early voting has begun at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, and is open on weekdays and Saturdays through June 11.

Early voting at other locations will begin on June 13. A full list of sites, and additional information, can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

Grundy County:

Early voting has begun at the Grundy County Courthouse, located at 111 East Washington Street in Morris. Voting will be held Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with some additional hours provided on Saturdays and select weekdays.

Additional information can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

Kane County:

Early voting in Kane County has begun at the Kane County Clerk’s Office, located in Geneva, and at the Aurora Satellite Office.

Select polling places will open to early voting on June 13.

More information on those sites can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

Kankakee County:

Early voting has begun at the County Clerk’s office in Kankakee, located at 189 East Court Street. Polling is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with additional hours on select dates.

Early voting sites will open in Manteno on June 8 and in Bourbonnais on June 13. Information on those sites can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

Kendall County:

Early voting began at the Kendall County Office Building, located in Room 104 at 111 West Fox Street in Yorkville. Voting is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with additional hours on weekends beginning on June 18.

Early voting will also be available beginning June 9 at the Oswego Library’s Montgomery campus. For more information, visit the County Clerk’s website.

Lake County:

The county’s Early Voting program has begun at the Main Courthouse, located at 18 North County Street in Waukegan. Polling is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additional early voting sites will open beginning on June 13. More information on those sites can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

LaSalle County:

Early voting has begun at the Governmental Center, located at 707 East Etna Road in Ottawa. Polling is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with additional hours beginning on June 4.

More information can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

McHenry County:

Early voting has begun at the McHenry County Administration Building, located at 667 Ware Road in Woodstock. Polling is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additional sites will open on June 13, and more information on those locations can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

Will County:

Early voting has begun at the County Clerk’s office, located at 302 North Chicago Street in Joliet. Polling places are open between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each weekday through Monday, June 27.

Weekend and evening hours will also be added on June 18.

The County Clerk’s office will also operated 25 satellite locations for early voting beginning on June 13. More information can be found on the county’s website.